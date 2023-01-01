Parc National du Banc d'Arguin

This World Heritage–listed park is an important stopover and breeding ground for multitudes of birds migrating between Europe and southern Africa, and as a result is one of the best birdwatching sites on the entire continent. It extends 200km north from Cape Timiris (155km north of Nouakchott) and 235km south of Nouâdhibou. The ideal way to approach the birds is by traditional fishing boat (UM20,000, plus UM5000 for the guide), best organised from the fishing village of Iwik.

Permits are issued anywhere in the park, or at the park headquarters in Nouakchott. The latter sells a map and guide (English available) with GPS waypoints. If you want to set foot on one of the offshore islands you need to request a special permit from the park office.