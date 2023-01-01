Parc National Diawling

Mauritania

This little-known national park is a sister to the adjacent Djoudj National Bird Sanctuary in Senegal. It has important mangroves and acacia forest (any bit of greenery comes as a relief), as well as large coastal dunes. Incredibly rich in birdlife – you're also likely to spot monkeys, warthogs and monitor lizards – it's well worth a detour if you have a 4WD. Most people breeze through on their way to Senegal via the border crossing at Diamma. Facilities are almost completely undeveloped.

With little advance notice, park employees can put up a traditional-style tent (UM12,000) for overnights, but you need to come with your own food. The entrance fee is per day and can be paid at the park entrance.

