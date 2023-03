If the heady pace of Marshall Island life is getting too much take a very pleasant drive along the palm-lined road to Laura. Found at the far western end of Majuro, Laura is famed for its quiet beaches. Pick up a picnic and spend the day lolling on the gorgeous white-sand beach and snorkelling on the shallow reef, it shouldn't be too painful.

Like all Marshallese land it's privately owned, but it's open to the public for a small fee per person.