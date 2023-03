Arno, with 133 islands, is the closest atoll to Majuro, just 14.5km (9mi) away and the only one served by regular public boats. The Longar area in Arno is famous for its 'love school' where young women were once taught how to perfect their sexual techniques. The waters off Longar Point are known for superb deep-sea fishing, where yellowfin tuna, marlin, mahi-mahi and sailfish abound.