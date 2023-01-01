Eedhigali Kilhi & Kottey Protected Area

The lake at the far end of Hithadhoo is the biggest in the country and attracts varied birdlife to its shores. It has been incorporated into the Eedhigali Kilhi and Kottey Protected Area, which at 570 hectares is the largest of its kind in Maldives. There are 28 bird species present here, making it popular with birders. A visitors centre was under construction in 2017 and various wooden viewing platforms have already been built around the lake.