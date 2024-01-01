Mathiveri is a small island with a handful of guesthouses and a population of around 600 people. It has three beaches – one of which is now a bikini beach – and its own 'picnic island' which can normally be reached by swimming (though be careful of the current). It's a tranquil and traditional place that welcomes visitors.
Mathiveri
Ari Atoll & Around
8.26 MILES
This gorgeous island has become a backpacker favourite in recent years, with over a dozen hotels and guesthouses opening, direct speedboat connections to…
