At the northwestern end of Fuvahmulah, the absolutely stunning Thoondu Beach is a wide band of dazzling white overlooked by swaying palms. It's famous in Maldives for being the only beach in the country that is made up of coral pebbles rather than coral grains. Sadly, swimming here is dangerous due to strong currents; it's also a public (non-bikini) beach. It is however popular with surfers who come here for the short surf season in July–August.