Bukit Gemok Forest Reserve

About 10km from Tawau's centre, this reserve is great for a day visit, the jungle filled with chattering monkeys and popular with local picnickers. About an hour's hiking will bring you to the Titian Selara canopy walkway, which, at 231m in length, offers terrific views of Tawau and the countryside. There are seven huts along the way for walkers to rest and relax. A one-way taxi to the park costs RM35 – make sure your driver waits for you.

Look out for enormous flying seeds of the gourd Alsomitra macrocarpa gliding hundreds of metres through the forest.