All Saints Church

Malawi

LoginSave

This stone Anglican church was built by missionaries in 1894. Chauncy Maples, the first bishop of Likoma, is buried here. Church services are still held and you're welcome to attend if you’re in town on a Sunday; the service will be in Chichewa but you can enjoy the uplifting singing.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Nkhotakota Wildlife Reserve

    Nkhotakota Wildlife Reserve

    13.34 MILES

    Comprising 1800 sq km of rough, inhospitable terrain – dense miombo (moist woodland), bush and evergreens – and a couple of navigable roads, this reserve…

  • Livingstone Tree

    Livingstone Tree

    0.1 MILES

    In the grounds of the St Anne’s Mission Hospital, the explorer David Livingstone supposedly camped under this large tree while leading an expedition to…

View more attractions

Nearby Malawi attractions

1. Livingstone Tree

0.1 MILES

In the grounds of the St Anne’s Mission Hospital, the explorer David Livingstone supposedly camped under this large tree while leading an expedition to…

2. Nkhotakota Wildlife Reserve

13.34 MILES

Comprising 1800 sq km of rough, inhospitable terrain – dense miombo (moist woodland), bush and evergreens – and a couple of navigable roads, this reserve…