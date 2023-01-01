Parc National Ankarafantsika

Ankarafantsika (130,026 hectares) is the last strand of dry western deciduous forest in Madagascar. Its excellent wildlife viewing and hiking opportunities make it one of western Madagascar's most popular and rewarding parks. There are at least eight species of lemur and 129 recorded species of birds, including the rare Madagascar fish eagle and the raucous sickle-bill vanga. There are also more than 70 species of reptiles such as small iguanas, a rare species of leaf-tailed gecko and the rhinoceros chameleon.