Réserve Privée de Berenty

This well-known private reserve contains nearly one-third of the remaining tamarind gallery forest in Madagascar, nestled between the arms of a former oxbow lake on the Mandrare River. It was one of Madagascar’s first ecotourism destinations, its international reputation once drew nearly 8000 yearly visitors, helped by the friendly ring-tailed lemurs that greet you in the parking lot. Visitors can walk forest paths unguided in search of other lemurs. An excellent anthropological museum provides unique insights into local Antandroy culture.

The downside is that it's tough to get here thanks to worsening road conditions. Bungalows cost Ar120,000.

Trips here can be arranged by any Fort Dauphin tour operator, or enquire at La Croix du Sud.