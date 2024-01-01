At Pl Bien Aimé, you'll find the remains of a once-grand park; a dozen magnificent banyan trees weep before a crumbling colonial mansion.
Place Bien Aimé
Tamatave (Toamasina)
7.74 MILES
The Parc Zoologique Ivoloina (ee-va-la-ween) is a very well-run zoo and botanical garden set on a lovely lake just north of Tamatave. Visitors can enjoy…
0.54 MILES
Tamatave’s colourful Bazary Be sells fruit, vegetables, spices, handicrafts and beautiful bouquets of flowers (should you feel the need to brighten up…
0.26 MILES
A monument to those killed in the 1947 uprising against the French, this plaza is in a sad state of disrepair.
1.24 MILES
Bazary Kely sells fish and produce in the ruins of a commercial complex, west of the train station.
0.2 MILES
The small university museum at the entrance to the port constitutes barely 2½ rooms of farming tools, fishing implements, archaeological finds and tribal…
0.85 MILES
Landmark church in Tamatave. It's open to the public from shortly before to shortly after services.
