Place Bien Aimé

Tamatave (Toamasina)

At Pl Bien Aimé, you'll find the remains of a once-grand park; a dozen magnificent banyan trees weep before a crumbling colonial mansion.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Parc Zoologique Ivoloina

    Parc Zoologique Ivoloina

    7.74 MILES

    The Parc Zoologique Ivoloina (ee-va-la-ween) is a very well-run zoo and botanical garden set on a lovely lake just north of Tamatave. Visitors can enjoy…

  • Bazary Be

    Bazary Be

    0.54 MILES

    Tamatave’s colourful Bazary Be sells fruit, vegetables, spices, handicrafts and beautiful bouquets of flowers (should you feel the need to brighten up…

  • Place de Colonne

    Place de Colonne

    0.26 MILES

    A monument to those killed in the 1947 uprising against the French, this plaza is in a sad state of disrepair.

  • Bazary Kely

    Bazary Kely

    1.24 MILES

    Bazary Kely sells fish and produce in the ruins of a commercial complex, west of the train station.

  • Musée du Port

    Musée du Port

    0.2 MILES

    The small university museum at the entrance to the port constitutes barely 2½ rooms of farming tools, fishing implements, archaeological finds and tribal…

  • Catholic Church

    Catholic Church

    0.85 MILES

    Landmark church in Tamatave. It's open to the public from shortly before to shortly after services.

