This worthy NGO works with rural farmers living on the edge of biodiversity hotspots to develop sustainable livelihoods that support both people and ecosystems. Its main activity is the production of wild silk made from the cocoons of local silkworms. At the facility in Maroantsetra, you can visit the workshop where the cocoons are processed into innovative textiles. You can purchase artefacts in the small shop; visits are free but donations encouraged. Call ahead.