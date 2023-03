This small, privately owned island in the middle of the Mananara River is home to about 15 aye-ayes (and other lemurs). A sighting isn't guaranteed but this is where you stand the best chance of seeing them in Madagascar: the island means they're relatively contained and the coconut trees aren't so high that all you'll see is a brown blob and a pair of glinting eyes. Night tours can be organised, including transport (car and pirogue) at Chez Roger.