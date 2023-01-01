Some 18km south of Manakara on the road to Vohipeno, you'll find Domaine Aavyland, a 31-hectare organic plantation and distillery producing medicinal and fragrant essential oils such as ravintsara, niaouly, clove, cinnamon and ylang-ylang. With advance notice staff can offer fascinating two-hour guided tours of the plantation and distillery, explaining the virtues and production process of every essential oil.

Visitors get the chance to scrunch leaves as they go, and to try the essential oils at the end of the visit. Small bottles of essential oils are available for sale (Ar5000 to Ar10,000), as is the plantation's honey (Ar6000). Tours can be in English. Transfers from Manakara for those without a vehicle (Ar5000 per person) can be organised. Visits (and transfers) must be booked at least the day before.