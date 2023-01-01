Fort Manda

The evocative ruins of this 19th-century Merina fort, built for Radama I, are about 500m north of Foulpointe. Its walls, which are 8m high and 6m thick in places, are made from coral, sand and eggs. You can clamber about the ruins and from the highest points, there are gorgeous views over the Indian Ocean. A guide will show you around the site and explain the history and legends of the place.

In a case of mistranslation, the word Manda actually means 'fortress' in Malagasy, so the site is known as 'Fort Fortress'…