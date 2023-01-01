The old granary and stable of the former Plateliai Manor now houses a highly worthwhile museum complex. The granary holds a multistorey exhibition dedicated to the nature, history and ethnography of the area, as well as archaeological findings from Sventrokalnis and Pilies islands on the lake. The highlight is the stable housing a fascinating exhibition of local Shrove Tuesday Carnival customs, complete with around 250 elaborately carved, creepy masks.