Ebook Offer - Lonely Planet

Terms and Conditions for Lonely Planet Free Digital Guidebook Offer

Purchasers of select stickered printed Lonely Planet guidebook titles may receive a free digital guidebook by scanning the QR code on the sticker on the purchased guidebook, submitting the title of the guidebook purchased and their e-mail address on the offer landing page, then selecting the title of free digital guidebook desired.

The free digital guidebook will be one of five titles - USA, Alaska, USA's Best Trips, Pacific Northwest's Best Trips, or New York & The Mid-Atlantic's Best Trips - and each has an approximate retail value of $20.00. The free digital guidebook will be available for immediate download in either .pdf, Mobi or ePub format.

Limit one free digital guidebook per printed stickered guidebook purchased. By providing your e-mail address to claim your free digital guidebook, you expressly consent to receiving marketing promotion e-mails from Lonely Planet, however, you may opt out of receiving Lonely Planet e-mails at any time. Lonely Planet is not responsible for incomplete, illegible, garbled, lost, late, misdirected, or mutilated digital guidebook requests, e-mails, downloads, or other communications.

Lonely Planet is not responsible for telephone, internet, platform, equipment, service, or other technical glitches or failures. By requesting and/or downloading a free digital guidebook, you release Lonely Planet and its officers, directors, employees, agents, and representatives from any and all damages, costs, liabilities, injuries or other claims of injury or damage to persons or property arising out of or related in any way to requesting, downloading, using or otherwise participating in this free digital guidebook offer. Lonely Planet reserves the right to discontinue this offer at any time in its sole discretion. Void where prohibited.