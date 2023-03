Gluttons for punishment will get a bellyful in this creepy old Soviet-era prison, which operated right up until 1997. Built in 1900 as an infirmary, it was quickly turned into a military prison, even before the building was completed. Tours depart on the hour, detailing the history of the prison, which was used to punish disobedient soldiers. A range of more extreme 'experiences' is also on offer for groups of 10 or more (booking essential).