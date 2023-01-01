Vīnakalns (Wine Hill), located on a tiny mound just 200m from the tourist office, started operating during the 13th century and was resurrected in the 17th century by Duke Jakob of Courland. The duke’s vineyard was never very productive and fell into disuse. Although operations resumed in 1936, the vineyard’s focus lay in researching hardy strains of vines rather than producing high-quality wines.

The only chance to taste local wine (it’s impossible to buy) is at Sabile’s wine festival during the last weekend in July.