The large old castle hill (pilskalns), 2.5km north of town on the western bank of the Venta, was the fortress of Lamekins, the Cour who ruled much of Kurzeme before the 13th-century German invasion. Legend has it that the castle – now ruined beyond recognition – was so staggeringly beautiful (glistening copper pendants hung from the roof) that invaders were reluctant to sack the structure. To get to the hill, follow Ventspils iela then Virkas iela north from the centre, and take a right at the fork in the road.