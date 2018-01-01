Welcome to Si Phan Don
Down here the Mekong bulges to a breadth of 14km – the river’s widest reach along its 4350km journey from the Tibetan Plateau to the South China Sea – and if you count every islet and sandbar that emerges in the dry months the name, which literally means ‘Four Thousand Islands’, isn't that big of an exaggeration.
Top experiences in Si Phan Don
Si Phan Don activities
Pakse Airport to City Center Roundtrip
Pakse is one of the largest towns in Laos and a major transportation hub for southern quarters of the country. Oncethe capital of southern Laos you should fly into Pakse International Airport to reach the scenic Bolaven Plateau or Si Phan Don. In 2010 the airport was closed for major construction works and reopened later that year to once again receive scheduled flights from Vientiane, Bangkok, Ho Chi Minh City and Siem Reap.We are always ready to bring you When you let we know your flight's name and time, we have driver drop-off over there to transfer you from the airport to your hotel and from hotel to the airport
Pakse Airport to City Center One Way
Pakse is one of the largest towns in Laos and a major transportation hub for southern quarters of the country. Oncethe capital of southern Laos you should fly into Pakse International Airport to reach the scenic Bolaven Plateau or Si Phan Don. In 2010 the airport was closed for major construction works and reopened later that year to once again receive scheduled flights from Vientiane, Bangkok, Ho Chi Minh City and Siem Reap.We are always ready to bring you When you let we know your flight's name and time, we have driver drop-off over there to transfer you from the airport to your hotel. we spent the times around 20 minutes, you can get center of town.
Cambodia & Laos Mekong Adventure
From Angkor Wat to remote river towns, journey down the Mekong and into the heart and soul of Southeast Asia. Our CEOs will share with you the region’s cultural treasures and natural splendours. Explore the many temples and, if you’re lucky, spot a rare Irrawaddy dolphin. Experience the highlights with a chance to get off the beaten track and explore the remote islands of Don Khong. With local transportation and authentic accommodation – like a rural homestay – this adventure offers an intriguing blend of included activities and free time for personal discovery.