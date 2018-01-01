Pakse Airport to City Center One Way

Pakse is one of the largest towns in Laos and a major transportation hub for southern quarters of the country. Once the capital of southern Laos you should fly into Pakse International Airport to reach the scenic Bolaven Plateau or Si Phan Don. In 2010 the airport was closed for major construction works and reopened later that year to once again receive scheduled flights from Vientiane, Bangkok, Ho Chi Minh City and Siem Reap.