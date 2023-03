Argentina built Carlini station at Potter Cove in 1953. It was formerly named Jubany but was renamed in 2012 after biologist Alejandro Carlini. Backed by Three Brothers Hill (210m), it has been a year-round facility since 1984 and accommodates up to 100 people (20 in winter). The summer-only Dallman Laboratory, the first multinational research facility in Antarctica, was opened in 1994 by Argentina, the Netherlands and Germany.