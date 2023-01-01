First Words

Ideal for any young traveller

Select a language and then click any image to hear the word spoken aloud.

hello

(hell-oh)

ice cream

(aye-skreem)

water

(wor-ter)

supermarket

(soo-per-mar-ket)

cat

(kat)

bus

(bus)

dress

(dress)

dog

(dog)

banana

(ba-nah-ner)

carrot

(ka-rot)

taxi

(tak-see)

t-shirt

(tee-shert)

fish

(fish)

aeroplane

(air-oh-plain)

horse

(horss)

french fries

(frentch frys)

swimming pool

(swim-ing pool)

cheese

(tcheez)

towel

(tao-ul)

doctor

(dok-ter)

apple

(a-pul)

beach

(beetch)

bicycle

(by-sik-ul)

airport

(air-port)

juice

(jooss)

bakery

(bay-ker-ree)

shoes

(shooz)

phone

(fone)

post office

(pohst off-iss)

restaurant

(res-tront)

hotel

(hoh-tel)

milk

(milk)

chocolate

(chok-luht)

car

(kah)

hat

(hat)

sunglasses

(sun-glar-siz)

chicken

(tchik-in)

train

(trayn)

station

(stay-shun)

toilet

(toy-let)

bed

(bed)

house

(howss)

trousers

(trao-zerz)

suitcase

(soo-t-kays)

plate

(playt)

knife

(nife)

fork

(fork)

spoon

(spoon)

computer

(com-pew-tuh)

book

(book)

sandwich

(sand-widge)

yes

(yes)

no

(noh)

cinema

(sin-uh-mah)

park

(park)

menu

(men-yoo)

passport

(pahs-port)

police officer

(po-lees off-i-suh)

key

(kee)

ticket

(tik-et)

pineapple

(pye-na-pul)

rain

(rayn)

snow

(sn-oh)

sun

(sun)

tree

(tree)

flower

(flao-er)

cake

(kay-k)

ball

(bawl)

bird

(burd)

egg

(eg)

umbrella

(um-brel-uh)

rabbit

(rab-it)

money

(muh-nee)

bank

(bank)

mouse

(maus)

scarf

(scarf)

gloves

(gluhvs)

coat

(cote)

hospital

(hoss-pit-ul)

chair

(tchair)

table

(tay-bul)

toothbrush

(tooth-brush)

toothpaste

(tooth-payst)

sun cream

(sun kreem)

lion

(lye-un)

elephant

(eh-luh-funt)

monkey

(mung-kee)

spider

(spy-der)

burger

(bur-guh)

pen

(pen)

door

(dor)

window

(win-doh)

tent

(tent)

church

(tchurtch)

tomato

(tuh-mah-toh)

moon

(moon)

stars

(stars)

postcard

(pohst-kahd)

boat

(bote)

goodbye

(good-by)

