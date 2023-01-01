First Words

Select a language and then click any image to hear the word spoken aloud.
hello
(hell-oh)
ice cream
(aye-skreem)
water
(wor-ter)
supermarket
(soo-per-mar-ket)
cat
(kat)
bus
(bus)
dress
(dress)
dog
(dog)
banana
(ba-nah-ner)
carrot
(ka-rot)
taxi
(tak-see)
t-shirt
(tee-shert)
fish
(fish)
aeroplane
(air-oh-plain)
horse
(horss)
french fries
(frentch frys)
swimming pool
(swim-ing pool)
cheese
(tcheez)
towel
(tao-ul)
doctor
(dok-ter)
apple
(a-pul)
beach
(beetch)
bicycle
(by-sik-ul)
airport
(air-port)
juice
(jooss)
bakery
(bay-ker-ree)
shoes
(shooz)
phone
(fone)
post office
(pohst off-iss)
restaurant
(res-tront)
hotel
(hoh-tel)
milk
(milk)
chocolate
(chok-luht)
car
(kah)
hat
(hat)
sunglasses
(sun-glar-siz)
chicken
(tchik-in)
train
(trayn)
station
(stay-shun)
toilet
(toy-let)
bed
(bed)
house
(howss)
trousers
(trao-zerz)
suitcase
(soo-t-kays)
plate
(playt)
knife
(nife)
fork
(fork)
spoon
(spoon)
computer
(com-pew-tuh)
book
(book)
sandwich
(sand-widge)
yes
(yes)
no
(noh)
cinema
(sin-uh-mah)
park
(park)
menu
(men-yoo)
passport
(pahs-port)
police officer
(po-lees off-i-suh)
key
(kee)
ticket
(tik-et)
pineapple
(pye-na-pul)
rain
(rayn)
snow
(sn-oh)
sun
(sun)
tree
(tree)
flower
(flao-er)
cake
(kay-k)
ball
(bawl)
bird
(burd)
egg
(eg)
umbrella
(um-brel-uh)
rabbit
(rab-it)
money
(muh-nee)
bank
(bank)
mouse
(maus)
scarf
(scarf)
gloves
(gluhvs)
coat
(cote)
hospital
(hoss-pit-ul)
chair
(tchair)
table
(tay-bul)
toothbrush
(tooth-brush)
toothpaste
(tooth-payst)
sun cream
(sun kreem)
lion
(lye-un)
elephant
(eh-luh-funt)
monkey
(mung-kee)
spider
(spy-der)
burger
(bur-guh)
pen
(pen)
door
(dor)
window
(win-doh)
tent
(tent)
church
(tchurtch)
tomato
(tuh-mah-toh)
moon
(moon)
stars
(stars)
postcard
(pohst-kahd)
boat
(bote)
goodbye
(good-by)
