Brain teasers: the answers
Get stuck on any of our tricky brain teasers? Don’t worry – here are the answers! Get ready to kick yourself…
- Because if he’s living, he can’t be dead!
- He fills up the 3-litre bucket and tips it into the 5-litre bucket. He fills up the 3-litre bucket again and fills up the 5-litre bucket (by adding another 2 litres). What’s left in the 3-litre bucket must be 1 litre
- Your shadow
- A needle
- A teapot
- An umbrella
- A tape measure
- A pair of glasses
- An armchair
- A hole
- A lettuce
- A bank
- Tuesday, Thursday, today and tomorrow
- A butterfly has six legs. Calling its antennae legs doesn’t make them legs.
- The match
- Four: one green, one pink, one orange and one blue.
- Your name
- A hole
- Silence
- Wouldn’t you prefer the snake to bit the tiger rather than you?
- None. Cockerels do not lay eggs
- The horse was called Tuesday
- An egg
- He only slept at night
- They both weigh the same
- They were grandfather, father and son
- You took three, so you have three
- He fell off the bottom step
- Mt Everest
- A sponge
- A breath
- T, S (they are the first letters of the next words in the question)
- Six
- The soldier in uniform is the boy’s mother
- A fire
- A palm tree
- A cold
