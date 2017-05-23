Welcome to Lake Nakuru National Park
The southern end of the lake is the best place to see wildlife. The forested area below Flamingo Hill is a favourite lion-spotting point – lionesses love to sleep in the trees – while leopards frequent the same area, and are also sometimes seen around the Makalia camp.
12-Day Kenya and Tanzania Safari from Nairobi
Day 1Arrive at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport in Nairobi and transfer to the Sentrim 680 Hotel. Check in, relax, and get oriented with the help of your guide. Day 2You will start your trip to Lake Naivasha with a stop over at the Great Rift Valley viewpoint for photos. Next, head straight to Hell's Gate National Park for a mini-safari. In the afternoon, visit a natural sauna before traveling to your hotel. Enjoy and evening boat on Lake Naivasha.Day 3Morning departure to Lake Nakuru National park for a special sighting of the rare black rhino (an endangered species), one of the big five game animals. After, enjoy a full day game drive with a picnic lunch.Day 4You will start the safari to Maasai Mara National Reserve. Lunch will be served on the way in to Narok town. Arrival will be in the early afternoon for check-in. There will be a big tent with a bed, mosquito net, and a bathroom at the Lenchada Tourist Camp for you. After getting settled, there will be a 2-hour game drive in Maasai Mara around 4 p.m. Day 5Full-day game drive all the way to the Mara river, the site of the great migration. Picnic lunch in the park. Evening visit to a Maasai village to see their culture. Dinner and optional camp fire.Day 6Start with an early-morning game drive to see the early hunters. Eat breakfast and then depart for Serengeti through the Isebania border. Arrive at the border at lunchtime, and spend 30 minutes processing visas. Meet our Tanzanian driver and cook. In Tanzania, we use a 4-wheel drive Landcruiser.Take an evening game drive en route to the camp. Check in to Seronera camp in Serengeti. We will provide you with a tent and a sleeping bag. Meals are prepared privately for you by our private chef. Day 7Set out for the endless open plains and stunning skies of the Serengeti. A scenic 4-hour drive, full-day game drive together with late evening game drive. Seronera campsite.Day 8After a relaxing morning and an early lunch, proceed to Ngorongoro, where the night will be spent on the Crater Rim.Dinner and overnight at campsite.Day 9After an early breakfast, proceed directly to the crater floor for a full-day crater tour with picnic lunches. Later proceed Lake Manyara.Day 10After breakfast, proceed for a full-day game drive in beautiful Manyara National Park. See buffalo, giraffe, zebra, and many more species, all set against the stunning backdrop of the Great Rift Wall.Day 11After early breakfast, proceed for a full day game drive at Tarangire National Park with picnic lunches. Later, proceed back to Arusha in the evening. Breakfast and shuttle back to Nairobi.
3-Day Maasai Mara Guided Safari from Nairobi
Day 1 Start your 3-day adventure with an early pickup from your accommodation within Nairobi or at the airport. The safari begins at 8 a.m. depending on the hotel. If you arrive on a morning flight, we will be able to pick you up at the airport and transfer you to the starting point. You will be transferred to Masaai Mara using the Narok route. On your way, you will stop at a view point where you will get a chance to view the Great Rift Valley escarpment and also spot Mt. Longonot, which used to be active but now is dormant. Proceed on the 3-hour drive to the town of Narok, where you will stop for a 15-minute fuel and bathroom break. Upon arrival to Masaai Mara National Reserve, you will see vast vegetation and also spot some animals like the zebra, giraffe, topi and Thompson gazelle, among many others. After a 1-hour drive you will arrive at the camp (Lenchada tourist camp) and the staff will brief you about your stay. Lunch will be served at the camp and later you will do the evening game drives, after which you can settle in for dinner and then sleep. Accommodation in Maasai Mara in semi-luxury big tents which have a bed, toilet, and mosquito nets inside. No need to bring a sleeping bag as all linen is provided. Day 2 Wake up early to fuel up for your exciting day ahead. Breakfast is served at 8 a.m. Enjoy a full day game drive with a visit to the Masaai Mara River where the great migration takes place. Relax at lunch time and enjoy a picnic in the park. Day 3 Capture the sun rise on the horizon on an early morning game drive as you. Eat a late breakfast and then depart back to Nairobi. Your tour ends with a drop off at your hotel or accommodation of choice. Your tour will be completed at the end of Day 3. Optional extension to Lake Nakuru National Park If you choose to add this option to your tour, you will be transferred to Nakuru Town. Upon arrival at 6 p.m. you will spend the night at the Lanet Mat Fam and have dinner there. Day 4 (Optional) You will have an early breakfast and depart by 7 a.m. and go straight to the park. It is a small park with magnificent, rare white rhinos. There is also a possibility to see the pink flamingos. The game drive lasts 3 hours, after which you depart on a 3-hour drive back to Nairobi to arrive at around 3 p.m. If you want this extension indicate it in your booking. The extra cost is $150 and it can be paid on the morning of the safari.
Lake Nakuru National Park: Day Trip from Nairobi
Lake Nakuru National Park Express is a full day trip to the Great rift Valley escarpment, 160kms from Nairobi. Lunch is taken after game drive. This is where bird watchers will delight in the fantastic array of bird life among the acacia trees Lake NakuruLake Nakuru National Park is located in the Rift Valley 1750 meters above sea level, Lake Nakuru is known as an ornithological paradise by birdwatchers because the lake is world famous as the location of the greatest bird spectacle on earth which boasts any where between one and two million lesser and greater pink flamingos that feed on the abundant algae thriving in the lakes warm waters. It is one of the few parks that have been specifically established (Gazetted) for the protection of birds specifically flamingos, more than 450 species of birds have been recorded here.Participate in the cycle with rhino event every September yearly. You will drive through the floor of the Great Rift Valley from Nairobi, while stopping on the way for curios and to admire and marvel at the breathtaking views of the escarpment along the way. Arrive at Lake Nakuru National Park in time for a mid-morning game drive. Lunch at the The stem hotel or similar. As you find our way out of the park, After game drive and embark on your way back to Nairobi.
1 Night 2 Days Lake Naivasha,Hells Gate, Lake Nakuru Tour From Nairobi
Enjoy private guided tour from Nairobi, explore the Lake Nakuru, Hell's Gate and Lake Naivasha, spot animals on morning and afternoon game drives, and see birds and hippos . Hell's Gate National Park is known as the only park where you can drive, walk and do some cycling within the Park then spice up your excursion with a boat ride in Lake Naivasha. .This can be either private or joining trip Day 1: Nairobi to Lake Nakuru National Park You will be met at your Nairobi city hotel by our safari driver guide who will drive northwest to Lake Nakuru. There will be a short stop at a viewing point to have a look at the Great Rift Valley from an elevated position. Your journey will continue to Lake Nakuru, arriving in time for a pre-lunch game drive. Lake Nakuru National Park is home to Giraffes, Waterbucks, Black and White Rhinos, Buffalo, Lions and Leopards, among other wildlife. On the shores of the lake there are thousands of Flamingos who feed on the algae. Lunch will be at the Lake Nakuru Lodge, Sarova Lion Hill Lodge or similar (own expense). There will be an afternoon game drive around Lake Nakuru and the forest nearby. Dinner and Accommodation at Fishermans Camp Lake Naivasha Day 2: Hell’s Gate & Lake Naivasha Arrive at the gate of Hell's Gate around mid morning, start biking tour for 2 hours within hell's gate, some people will opt to drive which is also allowed. Animals seen here include Bushbucks, Dikdiks, Giraffes, Gazelles, Gnus, Hartebeests, Impalas, Klipspringers, Buffaloes, Hyraxes, Zebras, Hyenas, Jackals, Mongooses, Baboons, Monkeys and Porcupines amongst others. The park has historically been an important home for the rare lammergeyer vultures. From 11am, visit the gorges for 1 hour, capture beautiful panoramas of the gorge's small thin depressions of land mass where you can walk underneath. Around 12pm return the bike at the gate, on the way visit the Maasai community. Then at 1pm for Lunch Naivasha Fishermans camp(own expense). At 2pm, enjoy a relaxing boat ride on Lake Naivasha where you can see some of the local wildlife which includes hippos, buffalo, fish eagles, pelicans and much more for 1 hour. End of the tour drive back to Nairobi arriving around 6pm
Day Trip to Lake Nakuru from Nairobi
After picking you up early in the morning from your hotel in Nairobi you will depart on a 2-5 hour drive towards Lake Nakuru national park,including a stop at the Lake Nakuru viewing point.On arrival at the Lake Nakuru park you will embark on a game -viewing drive,with a a chance to see some of Kenya's remarkable bird life on the beautiful lakes of the Rift valley.Keep your eyes open for other animals grazing along the shoreline,including some of Africans famous game animals.Lake Nakuru has earned its fame as the home of the greatest bird spectacle in the world,a myriad of often more than a million pink flamingos that flock to feed at its shallow warm waters.Depending on how many wildlife we come across,we will leave the park between 3pm and 4pm to arrive back in Nairobi between 6 pm and 7pm.
Overnight tour to Hell's gate Park and lake Nakuru National park
DAY 17am - Depart Nairobi and start of drive to Naivasha, brief stop over at the Great rift valley view point.Arrive at the gate of hells gate at around 9am. Start of the biking tour at hells gate for 2 hours 11am - Visit the gorges inside the park. Gorges are small thin depressions of land mass where you can walk underneath. Some areas have formed caves where you can walk through. This will take 1 hour. 1pm - Finish the tours and bring the bikes back at the gate. 1pm - Drive to Naivasha for lunch. 2pm - Take a 1 hour boat ride in the lake for bird watching and hippo viewing. 4pm - End of all activities and start the drive to Nakuru.Overnight stay at Mat fam lanet resort.NOTE: You can upgrade to lake Nakuru Lodge at an extra cost. DAY 2Early morning half day game drive in Lake Nakuru national park with picnic lunch.End of game drive after Lunch and depart for Nairobi 3 hours drive, arrive around 5 pm End of program