3-Day Maasai Mara Guided Safari from Nairobi

Day 1 Start your 3-day adventure with an early pickup from your accommodation within Nairobi or at the airport. The safari begins at 8 a.m. depending on the hotel. If you arrive on a morning flight, we will be able to pick you up at the airport and transfer you to the starting point. You will be transferred to Masaai Mara using the Narok route. On your way, you will stop at a view point where you will get a chance to view the Great Rift Valley escarpment and also spot Mt. Longonot, which used to be active but now is dormant. Proceed on the 3-hour drive to the town of Narok, where you will stop for a 15-minute fuel and bathroom break. Upon arrival to Masaai Mara National Reserve, you will see vast vegetation and also spot some animals like the zebra, giraffe, topi and Thompson gazelle, among many others. After a 1-hour drive you will arrive at the camp (Lenchada tourist camp) and the staff will brief you about your stay. Lunch will be served at the camp and later you will do the evening game drives, after which you can settle in for dinner and then sleep. Accommodation in Maasai Mara in semi-luxury big tents which have a bed, toilet, and mosquito nets inside. No need to bring a sleeping bag as all linen is provided. Day 2 Wake up early to fuel up for your exciting day ahead. Breakfast is served at 8 a.m. Enjoy a full day game drive with a visit to the Masaai Mara River where the great migration takes place. Relax at lunch time and enjoy a picnic in the park. Day 3 Capture the sun rise on the horizon on an early morning game drive as you. Eat a late breakfast and then depart back to Nairobi. Your tour ends with a drop off at your hotel or accommodation of choice. Your tour will be completed at the end of Day 3. Optional extension to Lake Nakuru National Park If you choose to add this option to your tour, you will be transferred to Nakuru Town. Upon arrival at 6 p.m. you will spend the night at the Lanet Mat Fam and have dinner there. Day 4 (Optional) You will have an early breakfast and depart by 7 a.m. and go straight to the park. It is a small park with magnificent, rare white rhinos. There is also a possibility to see the pink flamingos. The game drive lasts 3 hours, after which you depart on a 3-hour drive back to Nairobi to arrive at around 3 p.m. If you want this extension indicate it in your booking. The extra cost is $150 and it can be paid on the morning of the safari.