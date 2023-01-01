Shompole Conservancy

In a wild and remote corner of the country, between the Rift Valley lakes of Magadi (in Kenya) and Natron (Tanzania), Shompole is one of southern Kenya's most rewarding wilderness experiences. Isolated Maasai villages, dramatic escarpment views all along the Western Rift Valley wall and some surprisingly good wildlife watching more than compensate for the difficulty of getting here. And with much of the conservancy having only recently reopened, there's a chance you may be the only ones here.

The birdwatching is excellent with species you're more likely to see across the border in Tanzania's Crater Highlands than elsewhere in Kenya, while elephants, lions and other large mammals are all possible.