One of Kenya’s least-visited parks, Chyulu Hills National Park is a line of pretty green hills that rise above the arid plains between Amboseli and Tsavo West. The park is dominated by extinct volcanoes. At the same time, this park is something of a disappointment – you’re likely to see more herders with their cattle than wildlife, and poaching remains a problem here.

The only reason to visit the park proper is Leviathan, one of the world's longest lava tubes, or some surprisingly dense cloud forest clinging (like the park border) to the ridgeline, and accessible by 4WD from the Nairobi–Mombasa road. Otherwise, admire the hills from afar (eg from neighbouring Tsavo West National Park), and consider visiting instead the hills' western slopes beyond the park borders – Ol Donyo and Campi ya Kanzi are two of the loveliest lodges in southeastern Kenya.