Dedicated to Aktobe's most famous daughter, this museum pays tribute to Hero of the Soviet Union Aliya Moldagulova, a sniper who died in battle in 1943, aged 19, having taken out 91 German fighters. There are some personal effects here, including a bag with earth from her grave, as well as tapestries and a diorama depicting her heroism.

Aliya's story is a tragic one; her mother was shot dead in 1931 for venturing near a potato field during the man-made famine, and her father perished in 1938, during the Stalinist repressions.