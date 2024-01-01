The statue of Ukrainian poet and exile Shevchenko stands on the boundary between Mikrorayons 4 and 5, looking mournfully out to sea.
Taras Shevchenko Statue
Kazakhstan
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
11.49 MILES
One of the most interesting necropolises in Mangistau, Koshkar Ata is a skyline of miniature domes and towers that resembles some fairy-tale city. Just…
0.79 MILES
This striking war memorial consists of an eternal flame, surrounded by five enormous white panels that make an enormous open yurt, with each panel…
0.92 MILES
Though there's no English labelling, this museum has moderately interesting exhibits focusing on regional history and ecology. These range from pickled…
0.68 MILES
From the MiG fighter plane memorial you can descend steps to the breezy seafront, a mixture of low cliffs, rocks and thin sandy strips, with assorted…
0.69 MILES
This fighter plane from WWII sits on the concrete plinth overlooking the sea, in between Mikrorayons 7 and 9.
Nearby Kazakhstan attractions
0.68 MILES
From the MiG fighter plane memorial you can descend steps to the breezy seafront, a mixture of low cliffs, rocks and thin sandy strips, with assorted…
0.69 MILES
This fighter plane from WWII sits on the concrete plinth overlooking the sea, in between Mikrorayons 7 and 9.
0.79 MILES
This striking war memorial consists of an eternal flame, surrounded by five enormous white panels that make an enormous open yurt, with each panel…
0.92 MILES
Though there's no English labelling, this museum has moderately interesting exhibits focusing on regional history and ecology. These range from pickled…
11.49 MILES
One of the most interesting necropolises in Mangistau, Koshkar Ata is a skyline of miniature domes and towers that resembles some fairy-tale city. Just…