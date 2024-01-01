Taras Shevchenko Statue

Kazakhstan

The statue of Ukrainian poet and exile Shevchenko stands on the boundary between Mikrorayons 4 and 5, looking mournfully out to sea.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Koshkar Ata

    Koshkar Ata

    11.49 MILES

    One of the most interesting necropolises in Mangistau, Koshkar Ata is a skyline of miniature domes and towers that resembles some fairy-tale city. Just…

  • WWII Memorial

    WWII Memorial

    0.79 MILES

    This striking war memorial consists of an eternal flame, surrounded by five enormous white panels that make an enormous open yurt, with each panel…

  • Regional Museum

    Regional Museum

    0.92 MILES

    Though there's no English labelling, this museum has moderately interesting exhibits focusing on regional history and ecology. These range from pickled…

  • Seafront

    Seafront

    0.68 MILES

    From the MiG fighter plane memorial you can descend steps to the breezy seafront, a mixture of low cliffs, rocks and thin sandy strips, with assorted…

  • MiG Fighter Plane

    MiG Fighter Plane

    0.69 MILES

    This fighter plane from WWII sits on the concrete plinth overlooking the sea, in between Mikrorayons 7 and 9.

