Aral's small history museum has a few desiccation photos, some imaginative oil paintings and around 15 jars preserving different Aral Sea fish species – all now again present in the North Aral except for the sturgeon. There’s also a large diorama depicting a battle between Bolshevik and White forces near Aral in 1919.
History Museum
Kazakhstan
Contact
Address
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
13.72 MILES
A trip to the slowly replenishing Aral Sea is the main – the only! – reason to come to Aral. Near its northern shore rise the sculpted rock formations of…
0.24 MILES
Four fishing boats stand on pedestals beside Aral's former harbour, near the town centre, as a tribute to fallen heroes. The biggest of the four now forms…
Nearby Kazakhstan attractions
0.24 MILES
Four fishing boats stand on pedestals beside Aral's former harbour, near the town centre, as a tribute to fallen heroes. The biggest of the four now forms…
13.72 MILES
A trip to the slowly replenishing Aral Sea is the main – the only! – reason to come to Aral. Near its northern shore rise the sculpted rock formations of…