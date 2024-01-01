History Museum

Kazakhstan

Aral's small history museum has a few desiccation photos, some imaginative oil paintings and around 15 jars preserving different Aral Sea fish species – all now again present in the North Aral except for the sturgeon. There’s also a large diorama depicting a battle between Bolshevik and White forces near Aral in 1919.

  • Ship remains on shore of the Aral sea, Kazakhstan.

    Aral Sea

    13.72 MILES

    A trip to the slowly replenishing Aral Sea is the main – the only! – reason to come to Aral. Near its northern shore rise the sculpted rock formations of…

  • Fishermen's Museum

    Fishermen's Museum

    0.24 MILES

    Four fishing boats stand on pedestals beside Aral's former harbour, near the town centre, as a tribute to fallen heroes. The biggest of the four now forms…

