This stately 1829 building stands on the site of the original wooden one where the revered Kazakh leader Ablai Khan lived in the 18th century under a decree of Catherine the Great. The residence is a museum dedicated to the great man's life, with images depicting him receiving blessings from Tole Bi in his early years and being held high above the crowd upon his election as the Khan of all Kazakhs, and a diorama showing him battling the Dzungars.