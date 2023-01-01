Some 58km northeast of the oil town of Zhanaozen is this carpeted underground mosque and large necropolis where the oldest tombs, many of them beautifully decorated with inscriptions and swirls, date back to at least the 10th century. The underground mosque the final resting place of Shopan-Ata, a disciple of Kozha Akhmed Yasaui, as well as his wife and daughter; only female pilgrims are allowed into the rooms with the women's tombs.

There's a phallic shiraktas (stone carving) a short walk from the mosque; women desiring children light a fire here.