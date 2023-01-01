The museum in the Institute of Radiation Safety & Ecology includes a chilling model of the Experimental Field (where aircraft, buildings and live animals were placed close to the explosion to test its effects), along with pickled animal parts, models of other blast sites, and a lump of granite melted into something more like pumice by a nuclear blast. You can press the buttons of the nuclear launch controls, and the guide shows a short video on nuclear testing.
Radiation Safety & Ecology Institute Museum
Kazakhstan
