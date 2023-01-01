Korgalzhyn Nature Reserve

With more than 200 steppe lakes in and around the reserve, the area is a vital stop on major bird migration routes from Africa, the Middle East and India to summer breeding grounds in Siberia and is particularly renowned for its flamingos. The nature reserve lies 38km away from its namesake village, with the best spots for birdwatching at least another 20km from the entrance. You can reach the village by public transport but the reserve is only reachable by 4WD.

From April to September salty Lake Tengiz supports the world’s most northerly flamingo colony, several thousand strong. Some 4000 of the world's 10,000 critically endangered sociable lapwings spend their summers in the area too. Birdwatchers from around the world flock in during May and June for the northward migration.