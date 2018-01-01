The North Tour of Jordan Jerash Ajlun Castle and Um Qais

The North Tour of Jordan is a step back into time. Your private air conditioned car and driver will meet you at the hotel lobby or other mutual agreed location at 8am to start your day to the rich terrain of Jordan. It is a full day tour so be sure to have your walking shoes and camera ready. Your first stop will be Um Qais, the very north of Jordan. Um Qais situated on the hilltop with panoramic views of Tiberius Lake, The Golan Heights and The Jordan Valley. Then on to Ajlun Castle which was built in 1184AD by one of Saladin’s generals. The castle became important in the defense against the Crusaders. The castle is one of the best preserved examples of Medieval Arab-Islamic military architecture. The castle tour is a walking tour on your own. After Ajlun Castle, you will meet your driver at the entrance with your last stop to Jerash. Jerash, located about 45 minutes south from the the castle, considered one of the largest and most well-preserved sites of Roman architecture in the world outside of Italy. Jerash conquered by General Pompey in 63 BC, became under Roman rule and was one of the 10 greatest Roman cities, The Decapolis League. Once in Jerash, your driver will assist to prepare your entrance tickets, and also the option to hire a local guide, who are professional and certified, available at an additional charge. Your tour will capture its colonnaded streets, baths, theaters, plazas and arches most in great condition. There is a lot of walking but well worth the stroll, be sure to have your comfortable shoes on that day. Once you complete your Jerash Tour, there are authentic handcrafts at the Jerash Gift Gallery for purchase, handmade in Jordan, optional. At the end of the tour, your driver will meet you at the entrance for your return to Amman. During your full day tour of the North of Jordan, do inform your driver if you would like to stop for lunch and he will be happy to advice on a cafe along the way prior to your return to your hotel in Amman.