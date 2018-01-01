Welcome to Jerash
While the Middle East contains other surviving Roman cities that boast similar architectural treasures, the ancient ruins at Jerash are famous for their remarkable state of preservation. Enough structures remain intact for archaeologists and historians, and even casual visitors, to piece together ancient life under the rule of an emperor.
Private Half Day Tour to Jerash
Wander among the original temples, theaters, plazas, paths and colonnaded streets, all enclosed within the remaining city walls. Within the city walls have been found the remains of settlements dating from the Bronze Age, the Iron Age, the Hellenistic, Roman, Byzantine, Umayyad and Abbasid periods, indicating human occupation at this location for more than 2,500 years. A local English Speaking Guide will be included for 2 hours in Jerash. The guides are provided by the Authority of Jerash under the Ministry of Tourism. This is a private tour so please list any special interests you have (art, architecture, history, culture) at time of booking to alert our driver, so that he or she can better prepare for your private tour.
Private Half-Day Jerash and Amman City Sightseeing Tour
Start your tour with a pickup from your Amman hotel and head for the hilltop Citadel. This collection of Roman, Byzantine and early Islamic ruins offers sweeping views over Amman below. Admire the Roman temple and colonnaded streets as a guide explains how the site evolved through the ages.Next, travel to the Roman Theater, cut into a hill in the city centre. Built in around the 2nd century AD, this stunning arena is the finest remnant of the Roman city of Philadelphia where Amman stands. Marvel at its symmetry and imagine the cheers of the 6,000 spectators who once sat here to watch plays and entertainment.Leave Amman for your approximate 1.5-hour drive to Jerash. Travel north in your air-conditioned vehicle and absorb the views over the passing towns and desert landscapes. Then, on arrival in Jerash, head into this archaeological jewel through the ancient city gate.Here, drink in the spectacular ruins spread before you. Founded by Alexander the Great in the 2nd century AD and known as Gerasa, this provincial city was one of the wealthiest in the Roman Empire. Stroll around as your guide tells you fascinating stories about the city in its heyday. See its arches, theaters and magnificent colonnaded street, and take photos of the Oval Plaza, an intriguing oval-shaped forum, as you conjure up images of the people who once lived here.After your walking tour finishes, return to your vehicle and travel back to Amman. Your excursion ends with a hotel drop-off in the afternoon.
Private Full-Day Tour: Umm Qais, Jerash, and Ajloun from Amman
Your first stop will be Jerash, located about an hour north from the city center of Amman and is considered one of the largest and most well-preserved sites of Roman architecture in the world outside of Italy. Jerash conquered by General Pompey in 63 BC, became under Roman rule and was one of the 10 greatest Roman cities, The Decapolis League. Your driver will assist to prepare your entrance and private local guide (optional) who will be with you to share the rich historical city of Jerash. Your tour will capture its colonnaded streets, baths, theaters, plazas and arches most in great condition. There is a lot of walking but well worth the stroll, be sure to have your comfortable shoes on that day. After your tour in Jerash, you will meet your local guide (optional) to take you to Ajloun Castle which was built in 1184AD by one of Saladin’s generals. The castle became important in the defense against the Crusaders. The castle is one of the best preserved examples of Medieval Arab-Islamic military architecture. The Castle tour is a walking tour on your own. After Ajloun Castle, you will meet your driver at the entrance and finish your tour further north to Um Qais situated on the hilltop with panoramic views of Tiberius Lake, The Golan Heights and The Jordan Valley. Um Qais is your last stop north before departing back to the city center of Amman. After your walking tour, your driver will meet you at your vehicle with a ride back to your hotel or other drop off point.
3-Day Petra Wadi Rum and Jordan Tour from Jerusalem
You'll depart from the Abraham Hostel Jerusalem in the early morning, and head out past the Dead Sea through the Judean Desert towards the Northern Sheikh Hussein Border with Jordan. Following the border procedure, you'll travel through Northern Jordan to Jerash, one of the most preserved ancient Roman cities. As an extremely prosperous city in ancient times, Jerash contains a number of Greek and Roman temples, the Hippodrome, a forum and a cardo.Following a delicious lunch and a visit to the Amman Citadel for a stunning view of the Jordanian capital and the ancient ruins of Amman, you'll have some tasty local desserts before the long drive south to the campsite near Petra.Your campsite (or hotel, if upgrade is chosen) is an authentic, comfortable yurt style accommodation holding up to 2 people of the same gender in separate full-sized beds, and includes full facilities. You'll enjoy a delicious Bedouin-style dinner each night, and breakfast in the morning, as well as, a campfire to meet and relax under the star-filled sky, unspoiled by city lights.In the morning, you'll travel the short distance to Petra where the hidden city, lost to western civilization's influence and maps for thousands of years, greets you with its sandstone cliffs and stunning cliff face buildings. After exploring the extensive site with the guide, you'll stop for a well-earned lunch. You can choose to spend the afternoon exploring the rest of this amazing site, or hike up to the famous monastery at the top of the mountain overlooking all of southern Jordan as well as the Tomb of Aaron in the distance.The third day is just as adventure packed as you visit Wadi Rum, made famous by Lawrence of Arabia, and the location of the best desert vistas one can find. With sand dunes, sandstone rock formations of all shapes and colors, and mighty cliff faces in the horizon, Wadi Rum will leave a lasting impression as you traverse its landscape in a 4x4 Jeep tour including a stop for lunch at a Bedouin campsite.In the mid-afternoon, you'll head back for the Israeli border, and onto Jerusalem.
The North Tour of Jordan Jerash Ajlun Castle and Um Qais
The North Tour of Jordan is a step back into time. Your private air conditioned car and driver will meet you at the hotel lobby or other mutual agreed location at 8am to start your day to the rich terrain of Jordan. It is a full day tour so be sure to have your walking shoes and camera ready. Your first stop will be Um Qais, the very north of Jordan. Um Qais situated on the hilltop with panoramic views of Tiberius Lake, The Golan Heights and The Jordan Valley. Then on to Ajlun Castle which was built in 1184AD by one of Saladin’s generals. The castle became important in the defense against the Crusaders. The castle is one of the best preserved examples of Medieval Arab-Islamic military architecture. The castle tour is a walking tour on your own. After Ajlun Castle, you will meet your driver at the entrance with your last stop to Jerash. Jerash, located about 45 minutes south from the the castle, considered one of the largest and most well-preserved sites of Roman architecture in the world outside of Italy. Jerash conquered by General Pompey in 63 BC, became under Roman rule and was one of the 10 greatest Roman cities, The Decapolis League. Once in Jerash, your driver will assist to prepare your entrance tickets, and also the option to hire a local guide, who are professional and certified, available at an additional charge. Your tour will capture its colonnaded streets, baths, theaters, plazas and arches most in great condition. There is a lot of walking but well worth the stroll, be sure to have your comfortable shoes on that day. Once you complete your Jerash Tour, there are authentic handcrafts at the Jerash Gift Gallery for purchase, handmade in Jordan, optional. At the end of the tour, your driver will meet you at the entrance for your return to Amman. During your full day tour of the North of Jordan, do inform your driver if you would like to stop for lunch and he will be happy to advice on a cafe along the way prior to your return to your hotel in Amman.
Private Day Trip to Jerash, Umm Qais and Ajloun Castle from Amman
After you're picked up from your hotel in the morning, head out of Amman by private air-conditioned vehicle to Gadara (Umm Qais) for a personalized tour of the ancient Greco-Roman city. You'll have a view of the Sea of Galilee, Mt. Tabor and the Golan Heights while you explore the magnificent city until around midday. Next, depart for Ajloun Castle, a 12th-century Muslim castle constructed above a former monastery in northwestern Jordan. For panoramic views of the Jordan Valley to the Dead Sea, you can climb the steps to one of the hilltop towers. Visit the ancient city of Jerash, which dates back to the Bronze Age. Learn the significance of features such as the Temple of Artemis, Hadrian’s Arch, and the Forum while you walk around the ancient site. Afterward, you are taken back to your hotel in Amman.