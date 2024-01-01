On a point on the northwest coast of the island, this collection of bizarrely eroded upthrust coral includes a formation that resembles a giant pair of spectacles. Blink and you'll miss the sign on the main road about 10km south of the airport. From the turn-off into the maze of sugar-cane fields, it's a bit poorly signed in kanji.
Innojō-futa
Amami Islands
