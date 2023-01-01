This beautiful temple was established in 1321 as the head of the Sōtō school of Zen but now functions as a branch temple. The site's buildings were damaged by the 2007 Noto earthquake and remain under fastidious reconstruction. Sōji-ji Soin welcomes visitors to experience one hour of zazen (seated meditation; ¥300; 9am to 3pm), serves shōjin-ryōri (Buddhist vegetarian cuisine; ¥2500 to ¥3500) and can accommodate visitors (with two meals ¥6500; single women prohibited). Reserve at least two days ahead.

The temple's renovations are set to be completed in 2021.