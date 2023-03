The towering 1965 reconstruction of Tsuruga-jō sits in sprawling grounds framed by the original moat and some ruins of the old castle walls. Inside is a museum with historical artefacts from battles and daily life, but the real drawcard is the view from the 5th-floor lookout. On the castle grounds is Rinkaku teahouse, with a small garden, where you can enjoy a cup of matcha (¥600).