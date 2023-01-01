One of the three most celebrated landscape gardens in Japan, Kairaku-en was created in 1842 by the daimyō (domain lord) of the Mito han (domain), a member of the clan of the Tokugawa shōgun. 'Kairaku-en' means 'the garden to enjoy with people', and it was one of the first gardens in the nation to open to the public.

The 32-acre gardens are most popular for their 3000 ume (plum-blossom) trees; some 100 varieties bloom in late February or early March.

A plum-blossom festival happens around this time.