Hot Spring Capital of Yufuin Rickshaw Tour

Kick back and relax, while your driver will guide you through the lush green valleys of the European-looking village of Yufuin, the unofficial hot spring capital of Japan. Meet your guide any time between 9:30am and 5:30pm at the entrance of the Yufuin train station. You can effortlessly cover the spacious area of the valley and fields and still gain a informative and broad overview of the little town with an European atmosphere, rich in arts and culture on a rickshaw.The tours described below are model routes. They may be further customized based on your preferred starting and ending point, the length of your tour and points of interests.30 Minute OptionHeading south from the train station, and after passing through a narrow street surrounded by high walls, you will see the iconic view of Yufuin. Abundant rice fields, blue skies and mountains in the back. On the east side you will then see the Bussanji Temple. Before the tour comes to an end, your driver will guide you halfway around the Kinrin lake.45 Minute OptionHeading south and after passing through a narrow street surrounded by high walls on each side, you will see the signature image of Yufuin. Abundant rice fields, blue skies and mountains in the back. On the east side you will see a national monument and the Bussanji Temple. Before the tour comes to an end, your driver will guide you halfway around the Kinrin lake. From the finishing point is a light 20 minute walk back to the train station.1 Hour OptionYour guide will take you south through the small streets, passing the Kozenin Temple. Soon you will see the signature image of Yufuin. Abundant rice fields, blue skies and mountains in the back. Afterwards the guide will whisk you over to the natural monument and the Bussanji Temple of Yufu city. Before the tour comes to an end, your driver will guide you halfway around the fascinating Kinrin lake.2 Hour OptionFrom the train station, your guide will take you south through the small streets, passing the Kozen-in Temple. After stopping by at a spacious temple surrounded by trees, the Unagihime-shrine, your guide will take you to the very edge of the mountain for you to discover another special shrine. Returning towards town along the rice fields, you will enjoy the iconic, panoramic view of Yufuin. By taking a parallel street to the rice fields, you will enter a relatively narrow street, surrounded by a wall, constructed from fist-sized stones. Upon exiting this street, the guide will whisk you over to the natural monument of Yufu-city and the Bussanji Temple. Before the tour comes to an end, your driver will guide you halfway around the Kinrin lake, fascinating to watch in the winter, when cold air evaporates from above the water. Then your driver will wheel you through the streets of the main part of town, back to the starting point.