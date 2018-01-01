Welcome to Unzen

In Unzen-Amakusa National Park, said to be Japan's first, Unzen (雲仙) is another gem that's off the beaten path but spectacularly worth a visit. It boasts dozens of onsen and woodsy trekking through volcanic landscapes. Unzen village is easily explored in an afternoon, and once the day-trippers clear out you can enjoy a peaceful night's stay in some great hot-spring accommodation. The village also has the honour of being perhaps the last place in all of Japan without a convenience store.