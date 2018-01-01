Welcome to Shimabara

This relaxed castle town (and ferry gateway to Kumamoto) flows with springs so clear that koi-filled waterways line the streets. The springs first appeared following the 1792 eruption of nearby Unzen-dake, and the town still vividly recalls the deadly 1991 eruption, commemorated with a harrowing museum. Other attractions to note include the reconstructed Shimabara-jō, a samurai street and a reclining Buddha.