Welcome to Kirishima-yaku National Park

This mountainous park straddling northern Kagoshima and western Miyazaki Prefectures has excellent hikes of many lengths, although ash eruptions, toxic gases and other volcanic activity sometimes changes accessibility. The area is known for its wild azaleas, hot springs and the 75m waterfall, Senriga-taki. It is also famous in Japanese mythology as being the place where the gods first descended to earth and began the imperial dynasty, unbroken to this day.

