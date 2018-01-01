Welcome to Aso-san Area
Aso-san is still active, and the summit is frequently off-limits due to toxic gas emissions or wind conditions. In October 2016 the volcano had a major eruption, resulting in severe damage to surrounding areas. Be sure to check the latest access information with the tourist centre or at www.aso.ne.jp/~volcano/eng for updates before planning a trip.
Top experiences in Aso-san Area
Aso-san Area activities
Watch the Flower Auction and Experience Ikebana using Japanese Flowers
*PLAN DETAILS / TIMETABLE １．Welcome to the shop! Briefing (5 minutes) Upon your arrival at the shop, the staff will give you a briefing on the auction area and the system of the auction. ２．Watch the flower auction (20 minutes) You can have a close look at the place where lots of flowers are kept and the active auction. ３．Get a souvenir (5 minutes) You will get a soap flower (bath fragrance) ４． Ikebana experience (35 minutes) You can experience ikebana using flowers in the market. The instructor will show you how so even a beginner can enjoy the experience. 5．Get flowers as a souvenir (5 minutes) You can get the flowers used for ikebana (flowers only, except for the vase)
An Exceptionally Rare Experience! The Flower Auction
*PLAN DETAILS / TIMETABLE １．Welcome to the shop! Briefing (5 minutes) Upon your arrival at the shop, the staff will give you a briefing on the auction area and the system of the auction. ２．Watch the flower auction (20 minutes) You can have a close look at the place where lots of flowers are kept and the active auction. ３．Get a souvenir (5 minutes) You will get a soap flower (bath fragrance) 4．Briefing on the auction experience (5 minutes) The staff will explain how to give the price in the auction 5．Experience the auction (20 minutes) Experience the flower auction using mock money. 6．Get a souvenir (5 minutes) Please bring the flowers you bade with you.