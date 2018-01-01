Welcome to Aso-san Area

Halfway between Kumamoto and Beppu lies the Aso-san (阿蘇山) volcanic caldera. It's among the world's largest (128km in circumference), so big that it's hard at first to understand its scale, and strikingly beautiful. Formed through a series of eruptions over the past 300,000 years, the current outer crater is about 90,000 years old and now accommodates towns, villages and train lines. Aso is the main town, but Takamori, to the south, is more intimate and charming.

Read More

Aso-san is still active, and the summit is frequently off-limits due to toxic gas emissions or wind conditions. In October 2016 the volcano had a major eruption, resulting in severe damage to surrounding areas. Be sure to check the latest access information with the tourist centre or at www.aso.ne.jp/~volcano/eng for updates before planning a trip.

Read Less

Top experiences in Aso-san Area

Travel guides

Starting at $38.99

Image for

Aso-san Area activities

$66.84 Cultural & Theme Tours

Watch the Flower Auction and Experience Ikebana using Japanese Flowers

*PLAN DETAILS / TIMETABLE                 １．Welcome to the shop!  Briefing (5 minutes)  Upon your arrival at the shop, the staff will give you a briefing on the auction area and the system of the auction. ２．Watch the flower auction (20 minutes) You can have a close look at the place where lots of flowers are kept and the active auction. ３．Get a souvenir (5 minutes)  You will get a soap flower (bath fragrance) ４． Ikebana experience (35 minutes)  You can experience ikebana using flowers in the market.  The instructor will show you how so even a beginner can enjoy the experience. 5．Get flowers as a souvenir (5 minutes)  You can get the flowers used for ikebana (flowers only, except for the vase)
$133.66 Cultural & Theme Tours

An Exceptionally Rare Experience! The Flower Auction

*PLAN DETAILS / TIMETABLE                 １．Welcome to the shop!  Briefing (5 minutes) Upon your arrival at the shop, the staff will give you a briefing on the auction area and the system of the auction. ２．Watch the flower auction (20 minutes) You can have a close look at the place where lots of flowers are kept and the active auction. ３．Get a souvenir (5 minutes) You will get a soap flower (bath fragrance) 4．Briefing on the auction experience (5 minutes) The staff will explain how to give the price in the auction 5．Experience the auction (20 minutes) Experience the flower auction using mock money. 6．Get a souvenir (5 minutes) Please bring the flowers you bade with you.
See More Activities
Aso-san Area photo credits