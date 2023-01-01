Yuasa Soy Sauce Factory

In the town believed to be the first place in Japan to produce soy sauce (shōyu in Japanese) – some 750 years ago – this factory lets visitors in on both ancient and modern production techniques. You're free to observe the factory; be sure to ask the desk staff for a pamphlet in English. Afterwards, try samples, and shōyu ice cream, in the gift shop. The factory is about a 10-minute walk from JR Yuasa Station (on the JR Kinokuni line).

The factory also offers a hands-on experience: for an extra ¥300, visitors can don a worker's happi and stir, with what looks like a long oar, the vat of gloppy miso that the soy sauce is made from. Make contact in advance to book: kuyou@yuasasyouyu.co.jp.