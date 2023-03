You can see a few cranes in breeding pens here but the real attraction is the Crane Observation Centre (8.30am to 4.30pm November to March), a winter feeding ground that is your best chance to see cranes outside of a bird park. Inside there are lots of interesting photos and some fun exhibits.

The bus from Kushiro Station to Akanko Onsen stops here (¥1450, 1¼ hours), or follow Rte 240 between Kushiro and Akanko.