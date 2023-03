The highlights of this highly polished museum are the exceptional examples of Ainu craftwork. The rest of the displays are fairly inaccessible, as all the information is only in Japanese. Serious shoppers should check out the gift shop, which has works from contemporary Ainu artisans.

It's in the northern outskirts of Biratori village on Rte 237, north of Tomikawa on the south coast of central Hokkaidō.