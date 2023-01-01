Echigo-Tsumari Art Field

This open-air gallery was conceived in 2000 as a way to bring visitors to this enchantingly beautiful rural area of green fields and historical wooden farmhouses. Scattered over 770 sq km you'll find more than 160 art installations by Japanese and international artists, set as naturally as possible in the landscape. Catch a train from Echigo-Yuzawa Onsen to Tōkamachi (¥610, 30 minutes) and download maps online. You'll need a car to make the most of it all.

The area really comes to life during the summer-long Echigo-Tsumari Triennial (next up in 2021).