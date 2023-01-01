John Manjirō Statue

On a bluff at Ashizuri-misaki is an imposing statue of local hero John Manjirō. Born in 1836 as Nakahama Manjirō, the young fisherman was swept onto Tori-shima's desolate shores in 1841. He and his shipmates were rescued by a passing US whaler and granted passage to Hawaii. After moving to Massachusetts and learning English, 'John' returned to Japan to play a leading role in diplomatic negotiations with the USA and other countries at the end of the Tokugawa period.